Ron Hoeberling

The Rollin’ Ranchers Car Club is not just for classic cars. It includes all cars! One of the oldest cars in the club is a 1930 Ford Model A owned by Grover Graham. And one of the newest is a 2019 Ford Mustang owned by Jeff Miller. In between are lots of Fords, Chevys, and other cars from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and other years. So, whether you own a classic or a newer car, feel free to join us at the Rollin’ Ranchers Car Club.

And soon we’ll be welcoming an even newer car – several 2020 C8 Corvettes that some of our members have on order. Stay tuned to GroupWorks, where we will schedule a showing of these latest Corvettes at one of our car club meetings.

Our goal is to participate in car-related events or trips each month. Some of our past events include visiting the Horton Classic Car Museum in Nocona, Texas; attending the Mecum auto auction in Dallas; visiting Streetside Classics consignment warehouse in Fort Worth; and participating in several car shows. We have also been in the Robson Ranch 4th of July parade the last several years.

Club members are kept informed of activities and events through GroupWorks and dues are $10 per year.

For more information, email Ron Hoeberling at mustangcruzr@gmail.com or text at 913-708-1908.