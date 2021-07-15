Chi Omegas at Robson Ranch

Consie Javor

Question: What could bring women of varying ages and backgrounds, from all over the country, together at Robson Ranch? Answer: A bond of sisterhood that was formed during their collegiate years and has lasted a lifetime. Most of us pledged Chi Omega Sorority over 50 years ago, but that pledge has continued to bring us new friendships throughout our lifetime.

The Robson Ranch Chi Omegas meet on the first Tuesday of each month, at the Wildhorse Grill at 11:30 a.m. This month we welcomed new member Arlene Basford who moved from Pennsylvania to Robson Ranch during the pandemic. This is a casual, fun-loving group and we welcome all Chi Omegas who would like to join us. For information, contact Consie Javor at [email protected]