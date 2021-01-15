Children’s Book Sales Raise Funds for After Schoolers Club

Nancy Burns

The After Schoolers have been creative with raising funds this year. Two talented members, Lavelle Carlson and Judy Riffel-Karr, donated their own published books. Lavelle is a creative writer and Judy is an artist and illustrator. All of the proceeds from the sales went to the After Schoolers Club. The books that were for sale are Muddy the Pig by Shanna Sharp Jones and illustrated by Judith Riffel Karr; Can a Toucan Hoot Too by Lavelle Carlson and illustrated by Judith Riffel Karr; and Farting Four-Toed Troll by Lavelle Carlson and illustrated by Donna Day Mathis. Thank you so much for sharing your talents and proceeds! The After Schoolers Club received over $500 from the sale of the beautiful children’s books.

The After Schoolers mission is to support the teachers at two schools in Denton ISD. Even though we have not been able to have our community garage sales this year, we are happy to be able to provide encouragement, treats, and lunches throughout this challenging school year.