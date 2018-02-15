Christmas on Rivercrest

Peggy Villagomez

Christmas is over, the decorations are back in their proper place and the neighbors on Rivercrest (aka Candy Cane Lane during Christmas season) have started making plans and adding to their theme for next year. Stay tuned; we have a few things in the works!

Thirty-seven neighbors out of 41 participated in this fun project. A big thank you to Butch Collins for making our Candy Cane Lane sign, Ralph Villagomez for being the project coordinator and everyone who participated. Thank you to our Robson Ranch neighbors that drove by. Anyone on Rivercrest who didn’t participate and would like to next year call Ralph or Peggy Villagomez. Our wish is to spread some childlike cheer throughout the Ranch. See you next year on Candy Cane Lane.