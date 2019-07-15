Democratic Club hosts  spring social

Vicki Baker

The Robson Ranch Democratic Club (DCRR) shares a common political philosophy, but in May, they also shared good times and laughs at the club’s spring Margarita and Hamburger Social. Members gathered on the Wildhorse Grill’s patio for food, friends and fun. The social committee’s Margo Ways, Susan Engstrom, Phyllis Ayers, Jan Lands, Janie Cindric, Tracy Olson, Richard Kushmaul, Kay Pfister, Patti Kelly and Kara Engstrom coordinated the event and made it a resounding success.

Everyone enjoyed an outdoor dinner prepared by the Wildhorse Grill with hamburgers served along with all the fixings. And what better way to further celebrate the occasion than with ice cold “blue” margaritas?

The evening was the perfect venue for members to meet and share ideas, as well as highlight the club’s goals for the upcoming year. Several new Robson residents joined the club, growing the membership to 130!

Feeling a little “blue”? Come join us on the fourth Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Clubhouse as DCRR hosts a variety of speakers and community leaders to better inform and educate us as voters on issues affecting our community, state and country.