Denton High School graduate chooses ministry

Jim Lehman

Khaleigh Rose Hopkins graduated from Denton High School last spring with a goal that’s different from most. She plans to study for the ministry. “Ministry is a path that few choose to go down,” she said. “It’s a path with an unclear ending, or even beginning. It’s a calling to do God’s work; it’s almost like something you can’t not do.” She heard that call when she was 14.

A member of First Christian Church of Denton (1203 N. Fulton) since 2014, Khaleigh had planned to enter Bethany College (Bethany, W. Virginia) this fall but had to postpone it until next spring due to major surgery to be performed on both legs. She suffers from Elher Dahlos Syndrome, which affects the connective tissue in the body. In Khaleigh’s case it also affects the alignment of her leg bones. At Bethany she plans to major in psychology and social work, then after graduating to enter seminary, preferably at TCU’s Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth, to prepare for the ministry.

In the meantime First Christian Church has asked her to serve as the Children’s Resource Coordinator, working to establish the children’s worship and fellowship programs. “It is a blessing to be able to grow and learn in this kind of capacity with amazing families and children in re-envisioning this ministry,” Khaleigh said. “We, as a church, have an amazing opportunity ahead of us to change the lives of these children and students through this ministry.”