Everyone’s a champion at the Olympic Games

Vicki Baker

Why do we assume that getting older means losing stamina and energy? The Living Well Olympic athletics may never appear on a box of Wheaties, but they truly inspired us. They competed and showed that instead of slowing down they were invigorated, active and still had a spring in their step, even if only for a day.

The competitors, all residents of the Robson community, supported each other in their commitment to healthy aging. We proudly announce the first place winners of the 2016 Olympic Games:

Month long events: Lap swim, Colleen Hagen 658 laps; Lap walk, Marnita Torres 950 laps; Cycling, Brandy Wismer 366 miles; Team Walk, Walkie Talkies 753 miles: Glenn Kuykendall, Jackie Kuykendall, Barbara Roberts, Debbie Niemi; Horseshoe madness, Joey Misiazek; Horseshoe Ringers, Joey Misiazek; Horseshoe Ringers and Dingers, Gary Peterson; Table Tennis, Jim Greg and Bill Cashin

Day events:

Basketball free throw, Joey Misiazek; Tennis, Lynn Hyatt; Bolo toss, Gary Geiser; Wii bowling, Doris Koenig; Cycle Poker – best time, Gail Krause; Cycle Poker – best hand, Linda Stuart; Bean bag toss, Gary Koenig; Team water volleyball, Captain – Liz Lipperman, Paul Hartman, Eddie Reeves, Gary Peterson, Johnny McCormick; Pickleball A division, Pat Claytor and Jim Burns; Pickleball B division, Mark Kellam and Mike Clements; Pickleball CC/C/D division, Jesse Cardenas and Glenn Kuykendall; Water basketball, Kim Ashoo; Putt and chip – women, Jamey Siefert; Putt and chip – men, Tom Harwell; Putt and chip – hole-in-one, Deb Harwell.

While the competition was exciting, there was so much more than just the winning. The greatest benefit was being active and involved with others in the community while at the same time proving you’re never too old to strive to be your very best. Joe Montana, the great quarterback in the NFL, expressed it best, “When the game is over, I just want to look at myself in the mirror, win or lose, and know I gave it everything I had.”

Living Well Committee strives to keep seniors healthy, active and involved. Visit www.rrlwc.com and learn more about all the activities aimed at promoting health, physical fitness and an improved quality of life.

Congratulations to all and here’s to Living Well!