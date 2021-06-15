Friends of the Library Annual Meeting Focus on Membership

Alan Albarran/Dianna Lucas

With pandemic-imposed closures and self-isolation ending, it is time to enjoy each other’s company! Mark your calendars: Wednesday, July 14 is the FOL annual meeting. We will gather in the clubhouse at 2:30 p.m. for a brief social and a cash bar before the official meeting at 3 p.m. There will be time for more socializing after the meeting. Members will check in at a table before the meeting. You can also join FOL as well.

We will be conducting a little business by electing new officers for the 2021-22 membership year; share the annual financial report, the nominating committee report, and other topics. Marsha Scholze will become Chair and she will share her ideas for the next year.

Remember that June is the month to renew your existing membership in FOL. During June, the Spotlight Window in the CATC will feature FOL and remind you to renew. If you are not a member, please consider joining FOL and encourage your friends to join as well. Your $10 tax deductible membership per person will go towards ensuring that the Robson Ranch Library remains a vibrant part of our community. FOL supports the library which has many types of resources, including hardcover and paperback books, audio books, puzzles, games, and movies. Computers are available for residents to use to access subscriptions to several newspapers.

Your dues help support FOL activities and provide advocacy for the library. Our book discussions have been very popular. During the pandemic we could only meet using Zoom, but we resumed our in-person events in May with the discussion of For Whom the Bell Tolls by Ernest Hemingway. Future discussions include Emma by Jane Austen in August and Still Life by Louise Penny this fall. Puzzle Palooza was a popular event in years past. Teams of jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts enjoyed the friendly competition it provided. It was greatly missed by residents during the pandemic. Plans are in the works to bring it back soon.

Ready to join or renew your membership in the Friends of the Library? It’s easy! There is a drop box on the front desk in the library located in the CATC building. Just include your name(s) and email, along with your $10 tax deductible cash or check per person. I’m eager to find this box overflowing with new memberships and renewals before the end of June! Please don’t disappoint. If you prefer, you may mail your membership information to Jim Ryerson, FOL Treasurer 8717 Sarasota Dr. Denton, TX 76207. See you in the clubhouse on July 14!