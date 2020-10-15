Friends of the Library: Book Discussions and More

Alan Albarran

There is a lot of activity going on with the Robson Ranch Friends of the Library (FOL). The new executive committee that took office in July is now fully engaged with their duties and responsibilities. The officers have worked out meeting dates for the remainder of the year to handle FOL business.

Our next and final book discussion for the year, A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles, is scheduled for Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. on Zoom. Watch for announcements on GroupWorks (for FOL members) and in daily HOA emails for details on how you can join the discussion. We hope by now you have seen some of the promotion for this unique novel that is set in Moscow, Russia, following the Russian revolution.

We have an outstanding panel lined up to lead the discussion. Author and teacher Mary Jo Skillings-Belding will serve as our moderator. Retired psychologist Pete Belding will discuss the confinement issues the central character experienced during his extended stay at the Metropol Hotel (something we all can relate to today). Retired journalist/publisher Jane Scholz will discuss some details about the author and how he came up with his idea for the novel. This is a book discussion you won’t want to miss!

Speaking of book discussions, one of the big changes for this year in FOL is the formation of a Book Discussion Committee (BDC). This committee is tasked with proposing a slate of books for our quarterly discussions. Can you imagine how much work is involved in this process? Our goal is to announce a slate of books selected for discussion in 2021 later this fall after the committee completes its deliberations. This way everyone will have ample time to read the books selected for discussion.

The Book Discussion Committee is made up of the following volunteers appointed by the FOL officers: the chair of the group is LaDonna Womochel, who has participated in several book discussions since FOL was founded; she is joined by Sandy Hall, Mike Hall, Joan Newcomer, Diane van Naerssen, and Steve Williams. FOL Vice Chair Marsha Scholze serves as a non-voting liaison to the BDC. We appreciate each of these FOL members and the commitment they bring to this committee.

If you are not a FOL member, won’t you consider joining today to show your support for our library at Robson Ranch? The cost is only $10 per person. You can place a check in the drop box located on the counter at the library in the CATC building. Please include your email address and phone number on your check. Happy reading! Stay healthy!