Garden Club ends season with a garden tour

Theresa L. Peoples

The Robson Ranch Garden Club ended the year with a tour of four members’ gardens. The club would like to thank all the homeowners for allowing the club to see their beautiful yards and gardens.

The first home was the home of Steve and Catherine Simpson with their well-established, private backyard with lots of large evergreens.

Next, Joan Ulrich met the garden members and told them many growing hints about her favorite plants in her beds. The touring member’s favorite was the fuchsia colored ice plant which was one of many beautiful plants at her home.

Another beautifully landscaped and well-done yard was Avanell Patton’s home. The front yard beds greeted the tour with plants alive with color and fragrance. Her home was surrounded with beautiful hydrangeas and many other flourishing plants…even her orchids were doing well.

Last was the home of our garden club president, Mary Ann Rich. Dan and Mary Ann have been busy since their return from Australia/New Zealand and their flower beds were beautiful…there were some new flowering plants but many perennials were back in bloom including the beautiful gardenia, hydrangeas and bougainvilleas. The touring members were treated to beverages and light snacks at the Rich’s home; it was a perfect “Garden Party”.

This is our last meeting for the year. Have a wonderful blooming summer! We look forward to seeing new and old members in September.