Honor our veterans on November 11

Sheilah Ross, Music Club Publicity Chair

Robson Ranch residents, their families and friends are cordially invited to join the Community Choir on Saturday, November 11, at our Veterans Day Patriotic Concert. The concerts are at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the Clubhouse. Concert tickets will be on sale every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. starting on Monday, October 23, through Friday, November 10. Tickets are $10 advance sale and will be $12 at the door on Saturday, November 11.

Robson resident veterans who have registered with Support Our Troops are invited to the concert as the guests of the Music Club. To obtain your free ticket to either performance please come to the Clubhouse on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. starting on Monday, October 23, through Friday, November 10. Free tickets will not be available on Saturday, November 11. If you have not registered as a veteran with the Support Our Troops Club, please register now. We will be honoring you! We hope to see you there.

Music Director Dr. Arturo Ortega has planned a fabulous concert again this year. The choir will Salute the Armed Forces, take a Sentimental Journey and get In the Mood. We will thank our unsung heroes and all who served, pay homage to our great and beautiful nation, the United States of America, and honor those who gave all.

Please plan to join us on November 11 at either the morning concert at 11:00 a.m. or the evening performance at 7:00 p.m. Invite your families and friends. Robson Ranch Texas is one place where our veterans are loved, thanked and never forgotten!