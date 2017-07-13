Kiwanis Club rewards student excellence

Vicki Baker and Jim Galbraith

The Kiwanis Club Robson Ranch was thrilled to announce the recipients of its 2017 Foundation Scholarships. Since 2009, 18 TWU college students have been awarded scholarships totaling $15,000. This year there were 14 strong candidates for consideration. In addition to club members Ralph Bunker, Ellen Cheshire and Barbara Anderson, the Director of Student Development at Texas Women’s University, Chris Hall, offered her support and cooperation in vetting and selecting the winners from the eligible university students.

Amber Hooker is currently serving as secretary of TWU’s Circle K International club, an international collegiate service organization that is a sponsored leadership program of Kiwanis Club Robson Ranch. Amber is in the university’s honors program and will be receiving her bachelor of science degree in nursing accompanied by a minor in English. She will be studying abroad in England this year with a focus on British culture, British women’s history and World War II. Upon her return stateside Amber plans to enter the masters, then doctorate programs to become a nurse anesthetist in pediatric cardiology surgery. This is her passion influenced by a family history of childhood heart disease.

Jane Onwuegbuchu is a sophomore at TWU and will be attending the university’s Houston Campus next semester. She is majoring in nursing with future plans to enter the family and pediatric nurse practitioner program. Jane’s dream is to return to her ancestral home in Nigeria and practice in a local health clinic. When not studying, Jane volunteers as a peer mentor in the G-force mentoring program, enabling and encouraging high school students to realize their full potential and ability to pursue higher education.

In the history of the world change often starts with young people who look at the world through fresh eyes. Today’s youth are our future world leaders. Congratulations Amber Hooker and Jane Onwuegbuchu, you are our future!