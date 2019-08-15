Kiwanis K-Kids—Little people making big differences

Vicki Baker

Kids can change the world. All they need is a little inspiration – inspiration found through K-Kids, a student-led service club centered in elementary school providing members opportunities to perform community service, build character and develop leadership skills. The Ebers Park Elementary School K-Kids program is chartered in partnership with the Robson Ranch Kiwanis Club boasting a membership of 87 students from first through fifth grades.

With its mission to develop leadership through service, Ebers Park K-Kids elected to focus on hunger for the 2018-2019 school year. Representatives from several Denton area service organizations spoke at the monthly meetings addressing homelessness and hunger. The students and their families enthusiastically reached out and packed baggies with healthy snacks for the homeless served by St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and organized a school-wide food drive for the local food pantry.

Additionally, at Christmastime K-kids decorated placemats for food trays used at two local assisted living facilities. Another project undertaken focused on nutrition with students planting vegetable seeds in paper cups to be replanted in their home gardens.

Making a difference is what K-Kids is all about. Club members identify needs within the school and community and develop a plan of action to meet those needs. Whatever the project, K-Kids members have the opportunity to work together with Kiwanis volunteers to make the community and the world a better place. In big and small ways, they’re changing the world around them. But the most significant change happens in the kids themselves.

Interested in making changes in your community and beyond? Come join Kiwanis Club Robson Ranch every first and third Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the clubhouse. For information contact amasc@grandecom.net or Ed Kerr at ekerrhh@gmail.com.