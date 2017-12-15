Lady Niners raise money for Diabetes Education

Carolyn Thomas

The seventh annual Princess Golf Tournament was held on October 3 at Robson Ranch. Our Lady Niners Golf Association raised $5,200 for the Denton Presbyterian Hospital’s Diabetes Education Foundation. The committee consisted of Jane Thompson, Janie Farnsworth, Tina Hoffenberg, Mary Ornberg, Sandy Spitzmueller and Carolyn Thomas. They met early in the year with Doug Anderson, Senior development director for Texas Health Resources, along with the Denton Presbyterian staff of the Diabetes Learning and Training Center.

Texas Health Diabetes Education Centers are open to adults with Type 1, Type 2, gestational or pre-diabetes. A multidisciplinary team of diabetes educators, registered nurses and registered dietitians assist patients in developing management skills to enhance their lifestyle by offering education to help them better understand and manage diabetes.

Services provided include the following:

Group and individual counseling for Type 1, Type 2, gestational or pre-diabetes

Instruction in blood sugar monitoring and managing medications

Personalized nutritional counseling to fit different tastes and lifestyles

Education on how to detect and prevent diabetes-related complications

Exercise, stress management and behavioral education

Monthly support group meetings for patients and their families

The money was raised through sponsors including: Adams Furniture, Grapevine Golf Cars, 407 BBQ, Remax Real Estate Carolyn Thomas, Weed Man, Adams Pest Control, Platinum Painting, Century Insurance, Janie Farnsworth, Kellie Stokes Will and Probate Attorney, Video Services by Mary Ornberg, Captiva Hair Salon and A.R.E Attorney, Roofing and Construction

We sold $10 and $20 “mystery bags” that contained gift certificates and prizes donated by local merchants. Lastly we sold 50/50 tickets for $5 each. The winner of the drawing was Doyle Hicks who donated his winnings back to the Diabetes Education Foundation. He has family who suffers with this disease and knows the difficulty of managing one’s daily life.

Thanks to all the women and men who helped to make this our biggest and most charitable event yet. Our crowned Princess for 2017-2018 is Virginia Wheeless.

We look forward to next October to do it all again.