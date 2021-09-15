Leon’s Back

Don Pooley

Leon Cock, Table Tennis Club’s Patriarch at age 87, has returned to regular play. I played as his partner recently and can attest that he’s still the same old Leon that club members have enjoyed over the years. In between tall tales and stories about his new “WHATABURGER” outfit, we actually got in some great games against our opponents, Linda Provenzano and Caryn Galderisi. Despite Leon’s best efforts, we lost our match three games to two games. You remember the saying “Girls Rule, Boys Drool.”

Current table tennis play session schedule times are: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 2:15 p.m. and Sunday from 10 to 11:45 in the Gym; and Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2:20 p.m. in the Multi-purpose Room.

For the latest updates on our activities and COVID-19 guideline announcements, follow the club on Facebook at “Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club” (www.facebook.com/RRDTTC) and check-out the Table Tennis Club bulletin board space outside the South entrance to the main Sports Center.

Come join us at a Table Tennis play session and our members will help you in using table tennis as part of your active adult lifestyle activities. You might even get lucky and see Leon in his “WHATABURGER” outfit.