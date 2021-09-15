Road Runner Update

Karen Lyons

Day trips with the Road Runners Club are only one part of the benefits of being a member of the club. Our members traveled on Aug. 5 to Globe Life Park to watch the Texas Rangers play the Anaheim Angels. The club has three more trips planned this year.

State Fair of Texas Sept. 30, $49/pp

You will board the roundtrip deluxe motorcoach at Robson Ranch and be dropped off at the front gate of the State Fair of Texas! This is a great chance to experience the legendary State Fair of Texas with your Road Runners friends and neighbors! Spend the afternoon riding the rides, tasting the awesome “fair food” (look for the new treats this year) and experiencing the wide variety of wonderful venues the State Fair of Texas has to offer! Sign up now. Seats will go fast.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Dallas and Van Gogh Exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art Oct. 28, $129/pp

This original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit experience will be housed at Lighthouse Dallas, an extraordinary space in the heart of Dallas. Lose yourself in projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s greatest works. Wander through moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color—truly illuminating the mind of the genius. After lunch on your own, you will tour the Dallas Museum of Art exhibit, Van Gogh, and the Olive Groves. This exhibit is dedicated to the artist’s legendary olive grove series, painted in Saint-Remy-de-Provence, in the final years of his life. Includes roundtrip motorcoach from Robson Ranch to the exhibits.

Dallas Symphony Christmas Pops at the Myerson Dec. 12, $189/pp

This beautiful tradition continues with the Dallas Symphony Chorus performing transcendent anthems, holiday favorites, and sing-along carols. Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony Chorus and bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson. There is nothing else like it! We will have Orchestra seats with reserved tables at the Holiday Buffet. This is a beautiful way to celebrate the season!

For more information on these trips and all Road Runner trips, please visit our website, rrrrclub.com. To reserve your spot on these trips, contact Birona Aswad at 214-794-6333 or email at [email protected]