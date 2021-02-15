Living Well Committee Offers Blood Pressure Checks

Gil Clifton, Living Well Committee member

We are pleased to announce that we will be having a change of schedule for blood pressure checks here at the Ranch. We will be offering weekly checks beginning the first of February. You may already be aware of the change, from receiving HOA announcements on your email. The additional times were made possible by two retired medical professionals who have volunteered their time to help with the checks. The blood pressure checks will take place on each Wednesday morning, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the Pinnacle Fitness Center. Just a reminder that chronic high blood pressure or hypertension can lead to many serious medical conditions, including heart disease and kidney failure. We are fortunate today that we have many different types of medication approved to treat hypertension. Once you are diagnosed with hypertension, your physician can work with you to determine the best medication or combination of medications to control your blood pressure. But first, you must be aware that you have hypertension and that is the reason we are offering weekly checks. We, the members of the Living Well Committee, are dedicated to helping our fellow residents stay healthy, and we hope to see you regularly as needed for your blood pressure checks.