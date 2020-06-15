Looking Back and Looking Forward

Linda Bono

Nothing’s the same anymore, is it? COVID-19 is our new reality. It’s an unprecedented situation, and we don’t know what the future will bring.

Nevertheless, Friends of the Library (FOL) is making plans. At this writing, the date of the library’s reopening and any new restrictions are uncertain, but the library will be reopening. What a terrific day that will be for all of us who have sorely missed it!

In the FOL’s first two years of existence, we’ve introduced various activities residents have enjoyed. You’ll be happy to hear that we plan to continue, and to grow, those activities, even if we are required to do them differently. We’re already making plans for moving forward.

Our next book discussion will be in the clubhouse, rather than in the library. Mark your calendars to join us from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, for a stimulating panel-led discussion on Walter Isaacson’s Leonardo Da Vinci. Our discussion of A Gentleman in Moscow, postponed due to the pandemic, is being rescheduled. We’re also working on starting “The New Yorker Discussion Group” on Zoom with plans to move it to the library later. And are you ready for more change? We’re even investigating the possibility of offering additional library-related activities virtually. Watch forthcoming HOA daily announcements for details on all of these FOL programs.

Not to be missed is our Friends of the Library annual meeting and social, scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the clubhouse. We have lots to report on. Our new FOL officers will be elected and installed, and you’ll have the opportunity to sign-up to become more involved in our club’s fun activities. If you’re a member, you don’t want to miss this meeting, and, if you’re not yet a member, this will be a good time to join FOL. Plan to be there!

Ready to join FOL or renew your membership right now? There are two easy ways.

1. Dues (in envelopes—checks only please) can be delivered to the box on our treasurer’s front porch or mailed to her at Ms. Frannie Howard, 12501 Soapstone Drive, Denton, TX 76207.

2. When the library reopens, dues (checks or cash) can be placed in the FOL drop box located in the library. Dues submitted will cover the period from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021; dues may be paid early and may be prepaid for up to five years in advance. Annual membership is $10 per person. Checks should be made out to Friends of the Library—Robson Ranch. Please indicate in the memo section on the check the name(s) of the renewing or new member(s). For any new memberships, please include an email address.

The library isn’t going away, and Friends of the Library isn’t either! If you’re not already an FOL member, please join now. The coming year is going to be GRRRRRREAT!