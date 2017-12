Mark Your Calendar: Upcoming Events At Robson Ranch

Saturday, February 3, 2018

Vocal Trash, 7:30–9:00 p.m., $26 per person

Thursday, February 8, 2018

UNT Opera Concert, 7:00–8:30 p.m., $5 per person

Friday, February 16, 2018

Trivia Night, 7:00-9:30 p.m.

Player, $10 per person; Spectator, $5 per person

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Health Fair, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Clubhouse and Sports Center

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

UNT Steel Drum Concert, 7:00–8:30 p.m., $5 per person

Friday, April 27, 2018

Mark Stone Mentalist Show, 7:00–9:00 p.m., cost TBD

Friday, May 4, 2018

Trivia Night, 7:00-9:30 p.m.

Player, $10 per person; Spectator, $5 per person

Saturday, May 5, 2018

Shredding/Recycling Day, 9:00–11:00 a.m.

Shred documents, drop off old drugs, batteries, electronic, computers. $5 for shredding; $5 to crush hard drives

Friday, May 11, 2018

Cliff Erickson Concert, 6:00–9:30 p.m., $30 per person

Saturday, June 23, 2018

Murder Mystery, 5:30–8:30 p.m., $50 per person

Saturday, July 14, 2018

Colt & the Old 45s, 6:30–10:00 p.m., $26 per person

Friday, August 3, 2018

Trivia Night, 7:00-9:30 p.m.

Player, $10 per person; Spectator, $5 per person

Friday, August 10, 2018

Tommy O Show, 7:00–9:30 p.m., $26 per person