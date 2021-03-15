Music Club is Lying in Wait

Frances Hackley, Publicity Chair

The Robson Ranch Music Club is indeed lying in wait, to pounce on the chance to sing again! However, some members of the club did get their singing fix when the group went out and delivered singing valentines. Singing and entertaining is what these folks enjoy. It has been far too long since the choir has gotten to do what they love. The Robson Ranch Choir hopes to soon have the opportunity to start rehearsals, just as soon as the renovations are complete in the clubhouse. The proposed date for their first concert is May 29 and 30. They will finally get to perform That 70’s Show. A concert filled with some of the best songs ever written. Songs written out of heartache, joy, love, and of kindred spirit for each other. Songs with meaning and purpose. Songs that we all would love to hear and connect to right now. The Robson Ranch Community Choir is hungry, as is the community for just such a concert. That is exactly why we are back on our heels, setting our sights, and ready to jump on the first moment we get to start singing again!

The club is also hoping the Denton Community Band will come and do their annual 4th of July concert. A karaoke and dance party is planned for Friday, July 2. Maybe we can call the party the Freedom Dance, since it will be the weekend of the 4th of July when America gained its freedom; and with most folks getting their COVID shots by then, (hopefully) we all will have been set free!

Please go to our website for all information and updates about the Music Club, including auditioning for the Robson Ranch Community Choir at www.rrmusicclub.com.