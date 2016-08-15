Neighborhood’s ninth 4th of July

Jan Marx

After another successful Robson Ranch 4th of July parade in the morning, neighbors of Mike and Marguerite Richardson turned their attention to preparing for the late afternoon meal they would share for the ninth time. Experiencing a few changes in homeowners over the years never seems to detract from the camaraderie of a group who enjoys being together for potluck every month and celebrates Birthday Mondays at The Grill. Before the meal Dick Hodson offered the prayer, and Doris Lashley read a devotion for July 4 from The Journey, which included the following information. “We’re a young nation. When Barack Obama was born Herbert Hoover was still alive. When Herbert Hoover was born, Andrew Johnson was still alive. And when Andrew Johnson was born, John Adams was still alive. Through the lives of four presidents we are back to the days of our founding fathers.”

As the luscious picnic progressed to desserts, the annual readers’ theater began. The readers included Anne and Eric Swank, Kathy Calloway, Doris Lashley and Dave Marx. Some of the quotes they read are “The death of democracy is not likely to be an assassination from ambush. It will be a slow extinction from apathy, indifference and undernourishment.”-Robert Hutchins. “Loyalty to country ALWAYS. Loyalty to government, when it deserves it.”—Mark Twain. “Why don’t they pass a constitutional amendment prohibiting anybody from learning anything? If it works as well as prohibition did, in five years Americans would be the smartest race of people on Earth.”—Will Rogers.

We appreciate all the thought and planning the Richardsons put into the party. And we look forward to celebrating a tenth next 4th.