New Year’s Eve dinner, dance and karaoke party will be December 31 at 8:00 p.m. in the Clubhouse. This is presented by the Robson Ranch Music Club.
Champagne welcome and toast at 8:00 p.m.
Cash bar open at 8:00 p.m.
Buffet dinner at 8:30 p.m., which will be chicken breast with red pepper sauce, green bean almandine, mashed garlic potatoes, roll and butter and chocolate cream pie.
Tickets are $60 per person. Tickets will be on sale Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. until sold out.
Please make your checks out to the Robson Ranch Music Club.
Wine by the bottle will be pre-sold at the Grill. Please contact