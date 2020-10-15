November Virtual Auction for SOT

Lynne Moore

The Support Our Troops (SOT) virtual auction will take place over two days this year. It will start at noon on Nov. 11 and end at 9 p.m. on Nov. 12. There are over sixty high-quality items in the auction this year. Photos and descriptions of the items are available now on the SOT website, supportourtroopstexas.com, by clicking on the “Auction” button at the top of the page. So, mark your calendars! We encourage all Robson Ranch residents and their friends and family to window shop the items. A Bidder’s Guide is also available to download from the “Auction” page of the SOT website. At the conclusion of the auction, winning bidders will be contacted by the donors to arrange a mutually acceptable transfer of the items won. For more information, contact Sam Goodrich, auction chairman, at samgoodrich1947@gmail.com.

As you know, 100% of all the monies collected at our fundraisers goes to the military men and women we support, as well as related charities. The generosity of our Robson Ranch residents has allowed us to support 89 troops so far this year, including eight who are currently deployed. This month’s shipments were sent to those deployed in Iraq and South Korea. Next month we will shop and send unit shipments. Through August, we shipped 127 boxes. The shipping committee is looking for games, puzzles, and slightly used books, especially biographies, science fiction, and historical novels. Each month we also send out wonderful cards made by our own Sassy Stampers, with personal messages to those we support.

Our Young Men’s Service League will resume its monthly meetings in the clubhouse in October. The young men from Argyle High School come, along with their mothers, to write letters to the troops. They have learned how to correctly fold a flag and may help us at the Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11. During each meeting, they also have a Robson Ranch veteran who tells them about their active duty experience.

The Veterans Day ceremony hosted by SOT will take place at the Veteran’s Park on Nov. 11, beginning at 9 a.m.

To all those who have supported our Direct Donation Drive or purchased a flag, thank you for this. Our community is one that has thrived because of your participation.