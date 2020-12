Theresa Peoples

The November Yard of the Month (YOM) belongs to Judy Sale and Joy. Her address is 10212 Lindenwood. As you can see, her young Japanese maple is turning fall colors, and she is definitely displaying her love of the season with her kale, pansies, and pumpkins. Be sure to drive (or walk) by and see her yard. This will be the last YOM until spring—whenever that is!