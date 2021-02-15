Photo Club Awards Banquet

Mike Waterhouse

Learning to improve our photo skills, and taking great photos while sharing them with others, is what our club is all about. The fantastic photo Storms End won the prize for Photo of the Year. It was taken by club member Rich Bender.

Several awards were presented to members of our club at the Zoom meeting this week, which was well attended. A special thanks goes out to our president, Dick Remski, who has kept our club so very active during these difficult times. To learn more about our growing club, go to www.rrphotoclub.org.