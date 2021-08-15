Road Runners Rockies to the Red Rocks

Karen Lyons

Join the Road Runners and Insight Vacations featuring the Rocky Mountaineer’s Rockies to the Red Rocks on May 9 through 17.

Day one starts in Denver where you will stay two nights at the Hyatt Regency Denver. Enjoy a day of leisure before a Welcome Dinner at the historic Buckhorn Exchange. The next day, you will travel to the Rocky Mountain National Park and come face to face with the extraordinary mountain landscapes.

Glenwood Springs is next on the itinerary on day three, as you travel aboard the Rocky Mountaineer. You will cross the Continental Divide as you take in the views of rugged canyons and the Colorado River before arriving in Glenwood.

On days four and five travel to Moab aboard the Rocky Mountaineer. Crossing the Colorado-Utah border, you will see stunning mountain views in the background. Red sandstone landscapes emerge as you approach Moab. After spending a night in a hotel, you will visit the Arches National Park, housing the greatest concentration of natural arches in the world. Then on to Canyonlands National Park for a drive into the Island in the Sky, a mesa resting 1,000 feet above the surrounding countryside. Then, back at the hotel for a leisurely evening enjoying the outdoors.

Magnificent scenery awaits you at the Capitol Reef National Park, best known for its Waterpocket Fold, a 100-mile-long warp in the earth’s crust on day six. You will then travel the Scenic Byway 12, which winds through the stunning Grand Staircase-Escalante National Park in Southern Utah. A leisurely walk along Sunset Point to view the great amphitheaters of the odd-shaped monoliths, known as hoodoos, before retiring to the Lodge at Bryce Canyons.

You will start day seven traveling through Bryce Canyon National Park, the great natural amphitheater. The Park features whimsical eroded rock formations that characterize the Park and Utah’s most unusual shapes. You will learn how wind, erosion, and iron oxidation created the spellbinding hoodoos. Dinner that evening will be set overlooking the park’s orange and red rock formations.

The last day is spent with a last look at Bryce Canyon, glowing in the early morning light before heading to Zion National Park. Here you will have a guided tour to view the park’s best sites before continuing to the bright lights of Las Vegas. You will spend the last night at the famous Caesars Palace before heading out to the Las Vegas airport.

For more information and pricing on this trip, please visit our website, rrrrclub.com or contact Brandt-Travel at [email protected] or call 703-715-2910 ext.1.