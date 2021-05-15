Robson Ranch Drama Club Play Performances—Break A Leg!

Mary Ornberg

Fourteen months ago, the Robson Ranch Drama Club (RRDC) was prepped and ready to perform three plays for the Robson Ranch Community. Originally scheduled for March 15, 2020, months of rehearsals, making props, and fun times came to a screeching halt as our community and country shut down due to COVID.

We are happy to announce that the plays have been rescheduled in 2021 for Saturday and Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and June 6, at 2 p.m.

The “Showcase of Comedy – Part Deux,” was originally planned to be a trio of comedic plays by Bob Naquin. One of the plays has been replaced with “Etta and Ida at Starbucks,” written by Michael Stang. The new order and titles of plays are:

* “The Speeding Ticket” by Bob Naquin

* “Etta and Ida at Starbucks” by Michael Stang

* Intermission—with a cash bar

* “Lawyer, Lawyer” by Bob Naquin

A few cast and crew members have changed, but the enthusiasm has not.

A ticket exchange is being held and announcements are in the HOA Clubs/Activity email updates. There are three performances instead of two, so tickets must be exchanged. For now, we are planning:

* 50% seating capacity per performance

* Encourage the wearing of masks

* Be respectful to those that still social distance

* Don’t attend if you have a fever or are feeling under the weather

If you have questions regarding the ticket exchange, please email 2021 Drama Club Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Cummins at [email protected]

The RRDC is excited to be back and looks forward to performing. Anyone interested in finding out what the Drama Club is all about, please contact the 2021 Drama Club President Mary Ornberg at [email protected]