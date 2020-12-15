Robson Ranch Music Club Wishes All a Happy Holiday Season

Frances Hackley, Publicity Chair

The Robson Ranch Music Club sends warm wishes for a very happy holiday season to all. In normal times, before COVID-19 (B-C) I will call it, the Community Choir would be polishing and tweaking songs for the upcoming Christmas Concert, but not this year. This year we have been silenced, awaiting the day we can once again get together and sing. In fact, the choir’s last performance was our Christmas concert in December of last year, pictured above. The group so loves bringing these concerts to the community and seeing how everyone enjoys them. For now, we must look to next year and hope for some semblance of normality. The annual St. Patrick’s Day karaoke and dance is scheduled, as well as our spring concert in April. Hopefully, by then we can gather. That alone will be cause for celebration. That reminds me of Madonna’s song “Celebration.” Now that is a great song for lifting your spirits. Just what we need now. Another happy song to get us looking to a brighter future is “Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison of the Beatles. So, find those happy songs, keep listening and singing “Grey Skies Are Going to Clear Up.” Do you know what song those lyrics belong to? How about which musical it is in?

To all, “we wish you a merry Christmas, we wish you a merry Christmas, we wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year!”

For information about the Robson Ranch Music Club, as well as a list of our Gold Inner Circle sponsors, go to www.rrmusicclub.com.