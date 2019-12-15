Robson Ranch, TX Singles Travel to Branson Nov. 11 – 15

Jean Dubiel

A five day trip to Branson from Robson Ranch, TX was enjoyed by 46 people. 38 attendees were singles, with four couples – one from Robson Ranch, one couple from Denton, two single ladies from Ft. Worth and Azle, and one couple from New Jersey, who were the son and daughter-in-law of the Coordinator.

We had seven wonderful shows in three days – six of them were all about Christmas. The Sight and Sound Theatre was the highlight of the shows, but all were great and enjoyed by the group. We enjoyed the shows, some shopping, and the prepaid dinners. Although at the beginning of our trip in Branson, we had snow before arriving. The first day, after our first show, we were supposed to go to an open air shopping center for lunch and shopping, but were given the option of an indoor mall instead, because the temperature was 24 degrees outside. It was our only disappointment and change of schedule. The rest of the week was beautiful and cold. However, by the time we got ready to come home it had warmed up.

All in all we had a great trip.