Robson Ranch Women’s Club Backpack Drive: Huge Success!

Sharon Foy

The rain stopped, the clouds stayed, and it was a wonderful morning of gathering backpacks and seeing friends, all while social distancing and wearing masks, of course! At 11 a.m., Stephanie Honeycutt from Friends of the Family drove away with their van filled to the top. Inside were 156 backpacks, 88 for K-5 and 68 for Middle/High School. Eighty-five of the fully completed backpacks were from the Robson Ranch Community and 71 were made by the Community Relations Committee with donated monies.

Many thanks to all that participated: shopping, making your own backpacks, and donating money. A special thanks to the ladies that gathered backpacks on July 29: Nanci Odom, Lisa Olson, Ladonna Womochel, Sandy Conwell, Diane Eoff, Gayle Coe, Lucille Zimmerman, Linda Vandenbree, Joyce Ambre, Joyce Frey, Donna Gardner, Angela Waters, Karen Brannon, Julie Eaton, Charlotte Caruso, Lucy Drenka, Joan Pursley, Sally Hampton, and Sharon Foy for taking pictures.

But wait! After receiving donations from other charities, Friends of the Family still needed backpacks. Not a problem for Nanci Odom and the Community Relations Committee. With donated monies coming in after the deadline, Nanci Odom, Linda Svoboda, Lisa Olson, and Lucille Zimmerman were able to shop and put together 40 additional backpacks bringing the total to 196 completed backpacks!

This year, residents from around Robson Ranch, beyond the Women’s Club, got involved, both donating money and making backpacks—a real community effort during a very challenging time and all for an extremely worthy cause—children living in difficult situations.

Stay tuned for information on the Adopt a Family program (holiday presents for Friends of the Family) that the Community Relations Committee will be hosting in a few months.

Thank you Robson Ranch for all you do for those in need in the greater Denton community!