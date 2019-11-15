Robson Ranch Women’s Club presents Home for the Holidays

Theresa L. Peoples, Publicity Chair

The Robson Ranch Women’s Club proudly presents Home for the Holidays. Start your holiday season by touring six lovely Robson Ranch homes, all beautifully decorated with their own special touch! Save the date! Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. for $20. per person. There will be an after party at the Wildhorse Grill from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. with savories and sweets, a cash bar, and a wine pull for $10 per ticket. Tickets will be sold in the Clubhouse before Thanksgiving and at the Women’s Club meeting on Nov. 4. You will need to purchase a ticket to view any of the homes on the tour and attend the after party at the Grill. Tickets can be purchased at each home the day of the tour. The addresses of the homes in Robson Ranch are 9933 Grandview Dr.; 9705 Stonewood Dr.; 9205 Grandview Dr.; 12025 Brant Way; 9118 Ambrosia and/or 9801 Cypress St. There will be maps at the Security Gate on the day of the event for those in the area to visit and purchase their ticket at the first home they visit. Please mark your calendars. You won’t want to miss it! All proceeds benefit Monsignor King Outreach Center and Our Daily Bread.