Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association Polar Bear League

Lea Ann Kirby

The RRWGA has started a new winter league and it is now underway. The name of this league is The Polar Bear League and was open to all RRWGA members. The deadline for signing up has passed and there are 30 RRWGA members in the new Polar Bear League.

Play began on Jan. 7 and will end on Feb. 25 – just in time for the start-up of our regular WGA playdays which will kick off on Tuesday, March 3. The league was started as a way to keep us coming out during the not-so-favorable winter months for fun and fellowship among the RRWGA.

Good luck ladies in dealing with the weather on the golf course in January and February! So far so good!