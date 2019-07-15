Rockin’ Red Ranchers take flight

Linda Terry

Rockin’ Red Ranchers gathered to tour the American Airlines Museum, also known as C.R. Smith Museum on the edge of Ft. Worth. The group took a flight back through the years as they strolled past decades of flight attendant fashion, everything from mod uniforms to dignified suits. How styles change!

It was a surprise to view an artistic arrangement of flight schedules and remember that flight schedules were needed in the past. Remember what scheduling an airline flight was like before the Internet? Airline silver dinnerware and china were featured in display windows.

Many of the displays were interactive, such as the game to rivet faster than Rosie the Riveter! Of course, there were volunteers to take on that challenge! And there was no shortage of ladies waving from the pilot’s window in the cockpit or climbing the boarding steps of the DC3 plane. The DC3 had comfortable seats with ashtrays and curtains on the windows. With so many interesting displays, the group decided the museum was definitely an excellent place to take grandchildren.

On a more serious note, another member took the opportunity to check the front desk for the location of a loved one’s memorial brick and photographed it in the main airplane display hall.

After a busy time touring, there was just enough time to browse the gift shop and gather a few souvenirs before lunch at the Italian Bistro in Roanoke.