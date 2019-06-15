RRMGA crowns Robson Cup champion and enjoys spring picnic

Steve Waggoner

The Robson Ranch MGA held their annual Robson Cup Tournament on May 4 and 5. This the is the annual net club championship for all MGA members. We were blessed with great North Texas weather during this two-day event.

The champions of each flight are: Blue Flight, Dan Nicolet; White Flight (1), John Claudy; White Flight (2), Mike Hodson; White Flight (3), Gary Peterson; Gold Flight (1), Frank Spina and Gold Flight (2), Jim Kohnert.

The Overall Robson Cup champion is Mike Hodson. Congratulations to all the winners and every golfer that participated in the Robson Cup.

In addition to the tournament, 230 members and guests enjoyed the great weather at the annual spring picnic on May 6. Great food was prepared by the Grill and the members were entertained by Bob Farrell and Brushfire.