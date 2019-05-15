RRWGA Member-Member Computer Pick Tournament

Flight 1 winners (from left to right): Diane Miller, Paula Hayes, Pat Sands, Gale Hicks, Althea Parent and Ok Cha Cummings. Flight 2 winners (from left to right): Connie Griswold, Sarah Ray, Susan Miloser, Cindy Sterling, Marlene Womack and Allison Bender. Flight 3 winners (from left to right): Gabie Bull, Donna Phillips, Joy Pashby, Paula Bone, Barbara Stephen and Kay McKie. Flight 4 winners (from left to right): Brenda Alford, Monica Bishop, Ruth Bowen, Annette Graham and Sally Ortiz. Flight 5 winners (from left to right): Sharon Valentine, Mary Burke, Margaret Erwin, Marianne Diliberto, Donna Slater and Pat Knight.

The RRWGA had their first tournament of 2019 on April 23, 2019. This tournament was called the “Member-Member Computer Pick Tournament”. The computer system picked partners and you were not aware of who you were playing with until you checked in on the morning of April 23! This is always a fun surprise when you arrive the morning of the tournament. The format was a six-hole scramble, six-hole alternate shot and six-hole best ball.

Flight 1 winners: 1st Place, Gale Hicks and Pat Sands; 2nd Place, Ok Cha Cummings and Althea Parent; 3rd Place, Diane Miller and Paula Hayes.

Flight 2 winners: 1st Place, Connie Griswold and Sarah Ray; 2nd Place, Cindy Sterling and Susan Miloser; 3rd Place, Marlene Womack and Allison Bender.

Flight 3 winners: 1st Place, Gabie Bull and Donna Phillips; 2nd Place, Paula Bone and Joy Pashby; 3rd Place, Barbara Stephen and Kay McKie.

Flight 4 winners: 1st Place, Annette Graham and Sallye Ortiz; 2nd Place, Barb Bennett and Ruth Bowen; 3rd Place, Brenda Alford and Monica Bishop.

Flight 5 winners: 1st Place, Marianne Diliberto and Margaret Erwin; 2nd Place, Sharon Valentine and Mary Burke; 3rd Place, Donna Slater and Pat Knight.

This is such a fun tournament and was attended by 50 ladies so we had a very good turn-out for our first tournament of the year. Lunch was included in the entry fee and consisted of a taco bar.

Our next “tournament” will be the Match Play Tournament which will be a two-day tournament on May 21 and May 22, and will include Women’s Golf Association Members and RRMGA Members and 9MGARR. There will be a pre-party to pick teams and shirt colors on the Friday night before the tournament on Tuesday. This is always a fun-filled tournament and fills quickly.

Don’t forget our “Playdays” every Tuesday so come on out and join us for 18 holes of golf on Tuesdays at Robson Ranch!