Save the date for Holiday Market

Theresa L. Peoples, RRWC Publicity Chair

It is never too early to start thinking about the holidays, is it? The Robson Ranch Women’s Club is happy to announce their upcoming Holiday Market. This event is free and open to the public. It will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse which is located at 9428 Ed Robson Circle, Denton. This one-day event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and go to 3:00 p.m.

It is estimated that 75% will be returning vendors such as A Touch of Italy; Le Fashion Coach; Sadie’s Upscale Consignment & Resale; Silk Floral Fantasies, just to name a few. Other returning vendors are Catlett Creek Soap; Color Street Nail Strips; D & L Farm and Home; EVER Skincare; Glass Works, Etc.; Confused Art; Gourmet Foods; and Avanell Patton Designs. The Ranch crafters will have their amazing and creative woodwork, pottery, art, yarn, decorative swags, centerpieces, and stamper items. There is quite a lot of talent here at the Ranch and it will be for sale at the event. And, there will be lots of unique jewelry, clothes, and holiday gift ideas.

The proceeds from the show booth rentals are designated to help Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center. Both help the homeless of Denton County and are non-profit organizations.