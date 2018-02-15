After Schoolers attend the “Big Reveal”

Darla Chupp

The Robson Ranch After Schoolers Club’s mission is to support the faculties and staff members of our two adopted schools in the Denton Independent School District. Last August, Borman Elementary School Principal, Michele Sandefur, was presented $1,000 to be used for school improvement. The Borman Administrative staff chose to renovate the faculty lunchroom/lounge and purchased comfortable furniture for the lounge. Recently, the After Schoolers were invited to the big reveal at Borman. The Borman staff pleasantly surprised the After Schoolers by presenting a Certificate of Appreciation “For your dedication, support, generosity, and service to our students and staff.”

The After Schoolers consider it an absolute pleasure and a privilege to partner with these two schools whose teachers and staff members show enthusiasm and dedication for providing children the necessary skills to meet their goals of academic and social success, happiness, and a love for life-long learning.

Our meeting on February 9 will be held at our newest adopted school, LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex. The members will be given a tour of the school by Principal Marcus Bourland. The ATC has such programs as Cosmetology, Auto Tech, Architecture, Health Science, Hospitality and Tourism, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Audio Visual and Communication, Public Safety and Law, Engineering and Welding.

If you are looking for a service organization at Robson Ranch, consider the After Schoolers Club. Meetings are the second Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Clubhouse. We meet from September to June. Several fun field trips are planned for the members too. For more information, call Darla Chupp at 940-262-1022 or Gayle England at 940-262-3234.