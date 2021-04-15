“Snowvid 2021” Didn’t Stop Us!

Karen Ellsworth

Even though we couldn’t get up to the studio for a while, we made up for lost time! We are diligently working on amazing products for the Holiday Market this fall, learning new techniques and enjoying the friendships and fellowship that creating together brings us.

A new Happy Potters beginner’s class starts March 29. We are looking forward to meeting new artists. Though this class is full, if you are interested in learning the art of pottery, please stop by the studio for more information.

As always, there are items in the window for show and tell, as well as for sale.