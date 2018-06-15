Spotlight on Ruth Loyd, co-leader of Material Girls

Sandi Price

The first thing I asked Ruth was whether she had won any awards for her quilting. She didn’t reply, just walked over to a bureau and opened a drawer overflowing with championship ribbons, more ribbons than I had time to count. Her proudest win was in 2014 at the Bear Creek Quilt Show. She took first place in the miniature quilt division.

A sewer all of her life, Ruth took up quilting more than 20 years ago and combines her love of quilting with her love of travel. Over the years, she has traveled to Japan, Ireland, England, the East Coast, West Coast, Northwest and Houston in pursuit of quilt shows. Not to be outdone, her husband takes her on two cruises a year just for fun.

Ruth is a proud grandmother of three and taught all of them how to sew. Her oldest grandson, James, made a drawstring bag for a Cub Scout Badge and younger grandson, Carter, along with Ruth, made a Minecraft quilt. Granddaughter Lucy occasionally visits the Material Girls group to show off her projects too.

Ruth moved to Robson in 2006 and is a member of the Denton Quilt Guild as well as a Material Girl. She also has a love for machine embroidery and is still trying to tame her Brother Dream Machine.

From the weekly meetings of the Material Girls group, what matters most to Ruth is the fellowship and friendship of her fellow members. In return, Ruth is always eager to share her knowledge, help a member with a project or just explain how to do something.