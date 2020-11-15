Support Our Troops and Young Men’s Service League

Lynne Moore

Support Our Troops was really pleased to welcome back for the October meeting, our Young Men’s Service League young men and their moms from Argyle. This is a wonderful national service organization that gives young men and their mothers an opportunity to be involved in community service. It has been a while since we got to see them, and both groups were very excited to be participating in activities once more. At our meetings, the young men write letters to the troops we support, as well as listen to veterans talk about their service, and related activities. This month, three members of the VFW post in Denton came to teach the young men not only how to fold a U.S. flag properly, but what verse goes with each fold. Later on, these veterans shared stories of their military service with the men and their moms.

We also were able to have our first in person meeting this month, and it was good to see our members and guests once again. To date, we have sent 183 boxes of snacks, books, puzzles, and other goodies to those deployed troops. A big thank you to all of the folks that donated slightly used items to be sent.

Cards are also sent each month to the troops, and are made by the Sassy Stampers. The folks receiving the cards are very touched by our greetings and enjoy receiving these beautiful creations.

We hope you all had an opportunity to participate in the virtual auction and bid on those items in which you were interested. One-hundred percent of all monies raised goes to our troops and veteran’s charities, such as Fisher House and Patriot Paws. Since the annual EggFest that raises funds for Patriot Paws had to be cancelled this year, individual donations also can be made to support this charity that trains service dogs for those wounded veterans who are helped so much by having one of these service dogs. You can contact Quinn Sowell, our treasurer, at 11413 Ridgedale Court.

We hope you all had a chance to see the Patriots, God & Country Tour. There were seven fire trucks and support vehicles driven by a retired firefighter, veteran, or police officer. Their tour at the Ranch started at the clubhouse, and each vehicle expressed a patriotic theme. This tour began on Sept. 29, and continued to election day on Nov. 3, with rallies planned in 28 cities and stops or passes through 22 states. We were really happy to host them here at the Ranch.

Thanks to all the folks at Robson Ranch for their support in helping us to give back to our active duty military and veterans.