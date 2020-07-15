Support Our Troops to Have Virtual Auction for Veterans Day

Lynne Moore

Due to the pandemic, so many of the things we have grown used to have changed. Our Support Our Troops organization, which supports individual military relatives of Robson Ranch residents as well as a number of charities, also has to adapt to the new normal. We had to cancel our annual golf tournament in May, which is a wonderful fundraiser, as well as a way for us to honor and entertain troops who come to the Ranch for this event. Another big fundraiser is our annual Silent Auction held in the clubhouse on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. We have a variety of items available for folks to bid on, including restaurant gift cards, art, wine baskets, handmade cards, jewelry, and so much more. But this year has caused us to adapt the best we can. By now, you have seen the requests for donations and how the virtual auction will work. The first 125 high-quality items that are selected will be placed up for auction. You will have the opportunity to bid on these items. So, even though you cannot browse in person at the clubhouse, you will have the opportunity to see pictures of all the items from the comfort of your home! Please know that personal cash donations are always welcome and can be donated at any time.

Support Our Troops now has over 170 members, and we hope our meetings will be able to resume again soon. Although shipping items to our deployed military had to stop due to the virus, they started up once again at the end of May. We know our deployed military really appreciate all we do. The handmade cards that our Sassy Stampers make, and which are mailed by our members, have continued to be sent. If you would like to help with other fundraising efforts, know that we have some ways you can do that. One way is to order a flag to fly in your front yard. It is so nice to see those flags flying here each day. They can be ordered from Quinn Sowell at 940-262-1106. Another way to participate is to purchase a commemorative brick that is placed in the Veterans’ Park, which is between the clubhouse and the grill. These can be ordered by contacting Darin Burk at 309-530-0124.

We do appreciate the hard work of all those involved in supporting our servicemen and women and their families. Our fundraisers help us to do that. We also appreciate our generous Robson residents who never fail to help us reach our goals.