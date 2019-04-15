Support Our Troops Veterans Park spring brick drive

Darin Burk

Is there a veteran in your family you’d like to honor on Memorial Day next May? A personalized brick in the Veterans Park where more than 600 bricks are laid, each commemorating the military service of Robson Ranch residents and family members is the perfect tribute.

Mr. Ed Robson has provided us with the park’s beautiful location at the flagpole between the Wildhorse Grill and the clubhouse which has become one of the prized highlights of the Robson Ranch community. Both Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies are conducted in the park each year providing us an opportunity to show our respect for those who have proudly served and, in some cases, have made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the freedoms that we all enjoy.

Now the SOT Veterans Park Committee is kicking off its Spring Brick Drive as we have blank bricks reserving space for the future honorees. Many residents have purchased bricks as gifts to their family members. New bricks purchased will be laid in time for the Memorial Day ceremonies. However, orders must be received by April 22, 2019, to allow time for processing and installation prior to Memorial Day!

Ranging in price from $60 to $180, the engraved bricks can be purchased in three sizes: 4”x8”, 8”x8” and 12”x12”. The 4”x8” brick ($60) will accommodate three lines of text with up to 16 characters/spaces per line. The 8”x8” brick ($110) will allow for six lines of text with up to 16 characters/spaces per line. The 12”x12” brick ($110) accommodates up to ten lines of text with up to 20 characters/spaces per line and is frequently utilized to honor the service of multiple family members. Service logos and insignias can be included on the 8”x8” and 12”x12” bricks if all of the text space is not used.

To order a commemorative brick, complete an order form available in the drawer below the SOT Tribute Book located near the Activity Directors desk in the clubhouse. Order forms are also available online at the HOA website under the Support Our Troops entry in Activities/Announcements: Clubs: SOT.