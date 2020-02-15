Table Tennis Club Sets Play Session Record

Don Pooley

On Jan. 13, 2020, the Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club held its annual meeting. Following the meeting, 39 club members participated in a play session. This was the largest play session (number of participants) in the club’s history and sets the stage for a group of fantastic activities planned for 2020. First, beginning in April, will be the table tennis class taught by certified instructor Tom Taylor. This class is free to all club members so make sure and join to take advantage of this opportunity. Specific class topics and schedule will appear in our March Pioneer Press article.

Drop by one of the club’s play sessions (Gym – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to noon; Multi-purpose Room: Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2:20 p.m.) and an experienced club player will be happy to help you meet other club players and get you started playing table tennis on a regular basis in 2020.