Tennis Club makes a swoosh with Spring Fling

With summer nearly here, the Robson Ranch Tennis Club celebrated the end of spring with a tennis tournament and after party on June 1st. The event was a huge success, beginning with a fun tennis tournament for all players. Following several raucous hours of play, the members and their guests attended an after party at the home of Robin and Mike Sims.

The tennis tournament took place on six of the tennis courts with a rotation providing lots of play. Club president, Jerry Nissen, provided format instructions and tournament assistant, Janet Salvo assured that the tournament ran smoothly throughout the afternoon. Players reassembled at 4:00 p.m. at the Sims’ home to enjoy food, beverages and lots of good fellowship with their tennis friends. Many club members volunteered to make the event fun for all. Richard Kushmaul, club secretary, helped Jerry Nissen set up the outside venue while Jaynie and Steve Gornik ordered, picked up and delivered the food. Janet and Eddie Salvo were also instrumental in providing the tennis format and managing the tournament. Others helped with clean up as storms moved in when the party was winding down.

The Spring Fling was the tennis club’s second event this calendar year. The club sponsors several similar events during the course of the high tennis season. All members are invited to attend for little to no entry fee.

The Tennis Club is open to players at Robson Ranch of all levels. All residents are welcome to play in one of the many drop-in play times – we have both women’s and men’s drop-in tennis, as well as the ever-popular mixed drop-in tennis! Please see the Tennis Club bulletin board in the Ramada at Robson Ranch between the pickleball and tennis courts. Times change seasonally for each session.

Tennis Club annual dues are $10 and can be placed in the club’s mailbox inside the side door of the Cimarron Sports Club. Please include your contact information so that the treasurer can send you an invitation to join via Groupworks.

For any questions or further information, contact President Jerry Nissen at jerry.nissen@outlook.com or VP Robin Sims at robinwsims@me.com.