Texas Toss enters mid-season

Dave Parker

Texas Toss with 30 teams and over 300 players entered mid-season in strong form. The weather has cooperated and the players have definitely upped their games! In the 4:00 p.m. Texas Bag League (TBL) Mamas and Papas under captain Bob Porter lead with 12 wins. In the 5:15 p.m. National Bag League (NBL) Cool Screens Texas Slingers under captain Guy Myers is leading with 12 wins. In the 6:30 p.m. American Bag League (ABL) Team Leprecorn under captain Jim McCracken is leading with ten wins. The top four teams in each league will make it to the playoffs and take aim on winning the prestigious Texas Toss Super Bag Bowl VI on May 17. Everyone is welcome to come out and watch the action on the patio of the Wildhorse Grill on Fridays beginning at 4:00 p.m. If you would like to be a sub or would like to put together a team and get on the wait list, email Dave Parker at dwparker33@gmail.com.