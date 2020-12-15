Tooting Our Own Horn: Wildhorse Golf Club

Cindy Sterling, Tournament Chair

The recent Avid Golfer magazine named our Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch number 4 for 2020 Dallas/Fort Worth golf course rankings. Here are their comments: “One of our favorite courses on the west side for 2020 is the Wildhorse at Robson Ranch. Although conditions here are always great, we were floored to see that they were even better this year. It was one of the most impressive displays by an agronomy team in 2020, especially given just how much play courses have seen during the pandemic. Kudos to the staff at Wildhorse for wowing us during our annual visit.”

Results from the Wildhorse Pro Shop sale held Sunday, Nov. 15 through Saturday, Nov. 21:

Participants who brought $10 or more gift cards for a Holiday turkey/ham or canned/packaged goods received an additional 15% off of their soft goods (excluding golf shoes) purchase at the Pro Shop, including sale items.

Food items were donated to Our Daily Bread Outreach Center Denton. We collected 150 pounds of food and $280 in gift cards.

Thank you to all who contributed to the Food Drive; I’m confident many Denton families had a great Thanksgiving meal thanks to the Robson Ranch residents!

Look for our upcoming holiday sale, bring in a wrapped toy for 25% off purchase.