Training Tuesdays Start April 6

Don Pooley

Great news! Training Tuesdays begin April 6.

Tom Taylor, a certified table tennis instructor from the Farmers Branch Table Tennis Club, is again conducting table tennis classes for members of the Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club. The class sessions will be on Tuesdays, from 12:10 to 2:20 p.m., starting on Tuesday, April 6, and will last for six to eight weeks. The class will be divided into two 60-minute sessions with session one (beginner’s session), from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m., focused on developing and extending beginner skills, and session two (intermediate session), 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., focused on developing intermediate level and above skills and techniques. The classes will be held in the Cimarron Sports Center Multi-Purpose Room, and is limited to eight students in each session.

Tom’s focus this year is:

1. Developing a workout for each individual and their skill level

2. Developing and perfecting forehand and backhand strokes

3. Understanding and mastering doubles teamwork

4. Moving to the next level

If you wish to take the class, you must sign up with Don Pooley at [email protected] before April 2. Make sure and specify which session you would like to attend.

Classes are limited to Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club members, but new members can join and take the classes.

The Robson Ranch Table Tennis play sessions conform to Robson Ranch’s and the CDC’s sanitizing and social distancing guidelines. All play session participants are encouraged to practice good hand sanitizing habits, to maintain social distancing, and limit direct contact with other players. Face coverings are required to enter the Sports Center, but are not required during the active play session. Current table tennis play session schedule times are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from noon to 2:15 p.m., and Sunday from 10 to 11:45 a.m., in the Gym and Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 2:20 p.m., in the Multi-purpose Room.

For the latest updates on our activities and COVID-19 re-opening announcements, follow the club on Facebook at Robson Ranch Table Tennis Club, www.facebook.com/RRDTTC.