Trick or Treat Comes to Robson Ranch!

Cynthia Drury

Leave all your tricks at home and join us for a treat. Fellowship At The Ranch (FATR) Church is hosting a Drive Thru Halloween Trick or Treat candy distribution at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Come in your golf cart, car, bicycle, or motorcycle to receive a Halloween bag full of treats. Each person in the vehicle will receive a treat bag. For the safety of all residents and guests, you must remain in your vehicle.

The treat bags are for all Robson Ranch residents and their families. Bring your grandchildren, nieces, nephews, or other children for a special children’s treat bag. Costumes are optional. Treat bags will be passed out from 10 until 11:30 a.m. or we run out.

Fellowship at the Ranch Church is a non-denominational church, which meets each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in our beautiful Robson Ranch clubhouse. The worship is a contemporary, casual-clothes style of meeting. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. If you are comfortable attending in person, we would love to have you join us. If not, you can join us on Zoom at the link shown below.

Time: This is a recurring meeting—meet anytime.

Join Zoom meetings at us02web.zoom.us/j/7919377130. The Meeting ID is 791 937 7130.