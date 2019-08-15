Veterans – do you have a story to tell?

Dianne Edmondson, SOT Reporter

If you are open to sharing your experiences as a veteran, combat or otherwise, there are young men from our part of North Texas who would love to have a conversation with you.

Support Our Troops is partnering with the Argyle chapter of the Young Men’s Service League to honor America and interact with veterans who have served in our military. These fine young men were a part of the SOT group in the July 4 parade and are eager to get to know more Robson Ranch veterans. To that end, they come to the Patriot Room in our clubhouse at 2:00 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month.

In addition to learning through conversations with veterans, these young leaders also write letters to some of the military personnel that SOT supports. So, if you’d like to help these young adults learn more about military service through your own stories, please stop by. For more information, contact SOT liaison Roy Villers at 940-262-2757.