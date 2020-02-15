Welcome New Neighbors

Brenda Johnston

Robson Ranch welcomes the following new homeowners to the Ranch: Rick and Rhonda Arnold, Leonard and Katherine Brash, Warren and Anne Fowler, Frank and Nancy Freisheim, Stephen and Lorraine Heckler, William and Michele Kibler, Josephine Konvicka, Samuel and Cynthia Laboi, Michael Moss Jr., Todd Negron, Larry and Linda Nolte, Jeff and Donn Peck, Stephen and Susan Pinn, Phillip and Kathy Rao, Bobby and Tara Riley, Ronald and Christine Root, Joe and Kath Shelton, William and Deborah Siefkin, Stuart and Fawn White, and Larry and Theresa Warner.